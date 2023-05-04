In Phenix City, Alabama, the City Council held a work session meeting early this week. The number one topic on the docket was the rebuilding of a bridge that goes over the Cochgalechee Creek.

Built in 1966 the bridge is approaching almost 60 years of age. With the average lifespan of a bridge being 40 years it’s well past time to retire.

“That is located down in south Phenix city down in district 3. It’s a bridge that is going over the Cochgalechee Creek, and umm, it needs to be upgraded. We’re thankful that the state has identified that, and we’re working along with them. As far as the preliminary, we have started that process,” said Mayor Eddie Lowe.

As of now there is not a set date on when the bridge will be replaced or how long the construction will take place.