PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— The widow of a local veteran was honored by local organizations for the service her family provided to our country earlier today, May 19.

House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley is local nonprofit assisting military veterans and spouses by servicing their homes at no cost to them. In the past 22 years, the nonprofit has honored more than 1,200 veterans with the help of more than 28,000 volunteers over the span of 206,000 hours of service.

Russell County native, Specialist E-4 Rufus Battle, served in the Army for six years before being honorably discharged in 1966. Specialist Battle passed July 23, 2002. He is survived by his wife Patricia Battle, who is getting a new roof, something she says she was not expecting.

“I’m overwhelmed. This is overwhelming to me. I’m a giver, I’m so used to pouring out into other peoples lives. Until, when it comes back to me, which I was not expecting, it’s just overwhelming,” Battle shares.

In addition to the repairs performed on her home, Battle was also presented with the American Flag in an Honor Ceremony.

Executive Director for House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Susan Wood spoke at the ceremony, thanking the Battle’s for their service.

“Our mission is to honor our military veterans and spouses, and we do that by coming out to your house and doing repairs. And I want to say thank you for your service to our nation,” Wood says.

This project was made possible by a partnership between Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. (ASP) and Columbus’ Home Depot. Members from both organizations were led to be a part of this project by one driving factor: gratitude.

“We’re just trying to give back to everyone that needs the help and can’t even do it themselves,” Chief Executive Contractor of ASP Jody Crum explains.

“We really respect and appreciate all of our military and that’s why we want to serve and give back,” Storm Damage Specialist at ASP Todd Quintard shares.

“We value the service that they provided for us, so now it’s our time to serve them,” Storm Damage Specialist at ASP Allen Rosaro says.

“My husband is in the military, so I was glad to be a part of this project to help out our military veterans,” Office Administrator at ASP Suheily Nacua says.

The project was planned in less than a month and is almost complete after one day of work.

“Well for us, to see the final result, which they’re almost done, it’s a great thing. Like I said, we put this together a couple of weeks ago… getting this done, it’s like a dream come true,” Assistant Manager of Columbus’ Home Depot Ricardo Vega says.

The expedited project is something Battle calls a miracle.

“A miracle is when a physical need, is met by a supernatural means. And this is exactly what that is… they are just the vessels that God uses to do this work of blessing us and I shall be eternally grateful,” Battle says.