PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Friday, Mother Mary Mission in Phenix City held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Female Veterans Transitional Facility. Speeches were held in the Jerry Barnett Gymnasium.

The building housing the facility used to be a convent, and renovations started on it about a year ago, said Angel Walker, who is a Mother Mary Mission board member.

Walker said the new facility is meant to help female veterans have a safe place to gain skills and resources they need to have a better quality of life and avoid homelessness.

At the ceremony, Father David Hamm led the opening prayer.

Walker gave a welcoming speech, introducing herself as the executive director of Macon-Russell Community Action Agency, as the owner of training and consulting company STARS, which stands for Strategic Training And Resource Solutions, and as a board member of Mother Mary Mission.

Above, Mother Mary Mission board member Angel Walker speaks at the podium.

She recognized important people in the audience such as elected officials, Mother Mary Mission alumni, the Mother Mary Mission board of directors and members of the media.

“So I know some of you may be wondering, how did the idea to renovate the convent into a transitional living facility came about?” she said. “Well, the idea for the transitional living facility came from a discussion on how to repurpose the building by the board of directors. Upon further investigation, through several meetings, the need for a living facility specifically for female veterans was mentioned, as there was not one within a 100 mile radius.”

Walker said there are approximately 1.66 million female veterans.

“Also, through the Veterans Outreach Ministry, they say that it’s approximately 9% of female veterans who are experiencing homelessness on a single night,” she said. “The data also predicts that there is a percentage, that that percentage is expect to rise by the year 2025.”

Walker said that when female veterans leave the military, they have to care for themselves when they were previously provided with necessities. When they have no one to support them, she said, they can find themselves in difficult situations such as homelessness.

“So this facility here will provide a holistic approach to address the needs of each individual resident,” she said. “We want to make sure that when they leave our facility, they are equipped with the tools and resources that are needed for gainful employment, housing that are needed for gainful employment, housing through a partnership with the Phenix City Housing Authority and the East Alabama Board of Realtors, and higher education attainment through Troy University Riverfront Campus and also through Chattahoochee Valley Community College.”

Walker said female veterans in the facility will have access to money management offerings such as credit repair services.

“Macon-Russell Community Action Agency … will be providing the case management services and all of the wraparound services so that participants have their basic needs, and referrals are provided to other organizations within the community to ensure that they are emotionally, spiritually and physically well-being is being addressed and also have an enhanced quality of life,” she said.”

Walker said her agency will also provide a digital navigating program for participants, which will provide them with digital devices and five years of internet access so they can access services they need.

“Access to broadband and digital literacy has increasingly become recognized as a social determinant of health because of its numerous effects on other social determinants of health such as health education, employment and health care access, itself,” she said.

There were several other speakers at the event, including Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, Russell County Judge Michael Bellamy, Deputy Attorney General Beverly Gerbhardt, Jim Williams of Columbus Fire & Safety, Dr. Dionne Rosser-Mims of Troy University in Phenix City, Mother Mary Mission Executive Director Frank Brown and Mother Mary Mission Board President Frankie Horace.

Brown told the audience that Mother Mary Mission needs their support.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “I’m asking everyone to look deep down in their heart and make a commitment toward Mother Mary Mission. I want to thank you once again. Hopefully, you’re able to get inspired by what you see and what the future is going to bring to this city. Not only to this city, but to this county, to this state. We’re talking about changing people’s lives – getting them off the unemployment list. Getting them off the homeless list. Putting them on the tax roll for the city, the county and the state of Alabama.”

Horace urged the audience to support Mother Mary Mission.

“What I want to ask you today is for you to plant a seed so somebody else in the future can see what we did today,” he said.

Horace said Mother Mary Mission has accomplished a lot with little funding.

“You’ll be able to see what we’ve done when you go through the tours and look at the facility,” he said. “But there’s still much to be done.”

“I would love for whoever wants to come and see the wonderful things that we are doing here with this campus,” Walker said in an interview. “They are more than welcome to come. Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate any of their time is more than welcome to do so.”