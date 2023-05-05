COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mother Mary Mission (MMM) is a transitional living facility for female veterans that is set to open mid-next month in Phenix City, Alabama.

While the residents are living at Mother Mary, they will have the opportunity to participate in training placement programs with Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Troy University and Columbus Tech.

The overall goal is that when the residents transition out of Mother Mary they have a job, transferable skills and a permanent place to live through their partnerships with the housting authorities of Columbus and Phenix City.

“Within a 150-mile radius, we do not have a facility for homeless female veterans in this area, so we are ready now. We just received a license to open up. This facility has been about two and a half years of work going on here, so we have a 12-bed facility for our female veterans,” Mother Mary Mission Inc. CEO Frank J. Brown told WRBL.

Mother Mary Mission is now taking applications for future residents. Residents do not have to be veterans, however the facility is specifically for women.