PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A portion of the Phenix City Riverwalk will close in less than a week.

North 20th St. to the end of the walk will close for repairs and concrete replacements on Aug. 21.

A contractor for the City of Phenix City will be making the repairs. It’s expected to take two to three months, according to the city.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760.