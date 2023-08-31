PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and Phenix City Police Department (PCPD) are scheduled to host the 2023 Faith & Blue event on Oct. 8.

The event will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church’s Recreation Center located at 1 Nuckols Road from 1 to 4 p.m.

Both agencies say that the event is open to the public and attendees will receive food. There will also be ‘”family-friendly” events available to participants.

For additional information about the upcoming event, contact PCPD at 334-448-2897.