PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A bridge in Phenix City will close for around nine months as it undergoes a replacement project.

In the next month or two, construction will begin on the bridge along Seale Road between 6th Place South and Industrial Drive. The City of Phenix City will keep us updated on the definitive day and time as it’s decided.

You can take a look at the detour map below:

Delays should be expected once construction begins. Questions should be forwarded to the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760.