PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — In Phenix City, Alabama, the City Council held a meeting early Tuesday morning on May 16. The City Council voted to demolish, remove and clear all the building materials, trash, and debris from the property located at 1709 14th Avenue.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says this is to ensure the safety of citizens. If a person is injured at the location, the city can be held liable. This also ensures that the taxpayers’ money is protected, says Mayor Lowe.

“Yes, that’s just a demolition that will take place. You know, we give the owners several chances to bring it up to code, but it gets to a point that if they do not do that, then we have to move on through the Housing Abatement Board to have it demolished because of safety issues,” said Mayor Lowe.

This property is just the first of eight that have been declared a public nuisance and authorized to be demolished. Demolition is scheduled to start by the end of the year on the following locations; Lincolnshire Lane, 1st Ave, 4th Ave, 6th Ave, Dillingham St, 7th place, and Lawrence Court.