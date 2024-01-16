ALABAMA (WRBL) — Eight people were sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in Phenix City, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

The sentencing stems back to a 2020 drug investigation covering east Alabama and west Georgia.

The following people were setenced:

Kahlia Nichelle Washington, 27, from Phenix City, Alabama

18 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute

60 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute

320 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute the drug

204 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute

262 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute

37 months in prison on possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

87 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute

64 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Over a dozen of agencies assisted with these cases.