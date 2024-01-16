ALABAMA (WRBL) — Eight people were sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in Phenix City, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

The sentencing stems back to a 2020 drug investigation covering east Alabama and west Georgia.

The following people were setenced:

  • Kahlia Nichelle Washington, 27, from Phenix City, Alabama
    18 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Xavier Toombs, 35, Phenix City
    60 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Andre Tremayne Franklin, 38, Columbus
    320 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute the drug
  • Justin Garrett, 31, Columbus
    204 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Khourtney Jakeith Brown, 34, Phenix City
    262 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Ryan Brown, 33, Phenix City
    37 months in prison on possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Lorenzo Miles, 34, Columbus
    87 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Torrez Jenkins, 28, Jonesboro, Georgia
    64 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Over a dozen of agencies assisted with these cases.