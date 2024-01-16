ALABAMA (WRBL) — Eight people were sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in Phenix City, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.
The sentencing stems back to a 2020 drug investigation covering east Alabama and west Georgia.
The following people were setenced:
- Kahlia Nichelle Washington, 27, from Phenix City, Alabama
18 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Xavier Toombs, 35, Phenix City
60 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Andre Tremayne Franklin, 38, Columbus
320 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute the drug
- Justin Garrett, 31, Columbus
204 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Khourtney Jakeith Brown, 34, Phenix City
262 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Ryan Brown, 33, Phenix City
37 months in prison on possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Lorenzo Miles, 34, Columbus
87 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Torrez Jenkins, 28, Jonesboro, Georgia
64 months in prison on conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Over a dozen of agencies assisted with these cases.