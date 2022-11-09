PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — If you need a job and think you’re firefighter material, you may want to attend Phenix City Fire/Rescue’s recruiting event on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Fire Training Center located at 1504 15th Street. According to Stephanie Chastain, the human resource director for the City of Phenix City, doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the last group will be accepted at 1 p.m.

The City of Phenix City advertises “[f]ully paid training with a 10% raise upon obtaining firefighter certification.”

Each candidate should bring his or her valid driver’s license, social security card, high school diploma or GED and birth certificate. He or she should come dressed for physical agility testing, wearing athletic pants and close-toed shoes.

Chastain said Phenix City Fire/Rescue needs six new firefighters. She said that all phases of the pre-employment process will be free to candidates.

“We’re trying to make it as simple as possible to go through all the pre-employment processes in a one-stop shop,” Chastain said.

When candidates arrive, they will be asked to fill out an application and undergo background checks. After this, they will take the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT).

“So the CPAT, it’s a nationally standardized test for the physical aspect of the pre-employment testing,” Chastain said. “… So the candidate wears a 50-pound vest to simulate the weight of a self-contained breathing apparatus, which is an SCBA, and firefighter protective clothing … and then an additional 25 pounds, which is two 12.5-pound weights that simulate a high-rise pack or hose bundle, and that is [added to] your shoulders for the stair climb event.”

The stages of the CPAT are sequenced to best simulate fire scene events and allow for an 85-foot walk between events. Click here for more information on the CPAT.

After taking the CPAT, candidates will take a basic abilities test. If they’re successful with that, they’ll take a personality assessment.

“With it being public safety, it’s kind of a different mindset because these are people who are running into danger when everyone else is running out of it,” Chastain said. “And so, we do a personality assessment to make sure that they’re going to be a good candidate for the position.”

Candidates who pass the personality assessment will sit before a board who will ask the candidates a series of questions to get a feel for how well they’d fit the position.

Chastain said Phenix City Fire/Rescue held a similar event last month and that she thought it went well.

“I think it’s very convenient,” she said. “We had a candidate from out of town that lives in another state that’s relocating to our area, and it was very convenient for him because he didn’t have to worry about coming back into town on multiple days.”

Chastain said that after the pre-employment screening day, candidates will undergo outsourced polygraph tests.

The pre-employment event on Nov. 16 is part of a longer training process.

“So typically, training is two-part,” Chastain said. “We are part of the East Alabama Fire consortium, so we partner with other departments within the area, and we consolidate our recruits with theirs. And they go to a school.”

Chastain said the training process takes about four to five months.