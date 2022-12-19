PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday afternoon, residents of Parkwood Health Care moved onto the front porch of the facility to enjoy a concert by Christmas carolers. They were each offered a blanket to keep them warm. Soon, a bus full of nine carolers from Phenix City First, a local church, pulled into the parking lot.

The carolers, who were of various ages, formed a line in front of the porch. They sang “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The woman in charge of the caroling said members of her church visit nursing homes regularly and have been caroling for 15 years.

“And God laid it on my heart to come out to minister to the elderly and to love on them because a lot of them feel like they have been forgotten, but they have not been forgotten,” she said. “Jesus loves them, and we love them. And so, we come out and to just spread the joy with them and to cheer them up because by just seeing them, we put a smile on their heart and their face. It gives us joy, as well.”

The carolers walked around the building singing so that residents staying in their rooms could hear them.

Parkwood Activities Director Amanda Turner said that now that the COVID-19 Pandemic is over, Parkwood Health Care is trying to have more volunteers come to entertain its residents.