PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — There are four hiring events happening this week at the Phenix City Goodwill Career Center, located at 3605 U.S. Hwy. 431 N in Phenix City. Information in this article is from event flyers posted on social media and directly from the Phenix City Goodwill Career Center.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the employer was WestRock. While this event has passed, you can apply for WestRock positions at www.westrock.com.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the employer will be PeopleReady. PeopleReady has over 65 full-time and part-time positions in areas such as construction, food service, general labor, hospitality, manufacturing, warehouse and waste and recycling.

On Thursday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, the employer will be the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. It has over 50 full-time and part-time positions available at the Muscogee County Youth Detention Center and the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center.

It is now hiring for correction officers, social workers, teachers, recreation, food service workers, human resources and administration.

It offers benefits such as medical and dental insurance, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid training and 401(k) plans.

On Thursday, Jan. 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the employer will be Hostess Brands. It has over 75 positions available. It will return on Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (A flyer says it will return on Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. According to the Phenix City Goodwill Career Center, this is incorrect.).

Hostess Brands is looking for team players who enjoy working in fast-paced environments. They should be able to work 12 hour shifts consistently, have manufacturing experience, have GEDs or high school diplomas, have steady work histories and legally be able to work in the United States.

Benefits include nine paid holidays; sick time; 401(k) plans; life, health, vision and dental insurance; shift differentials; and starting wages of $17.48 to $33.55, depending on the position.

At the hiring event, you must have your resume to apply for Hostess Brands. There will be on-the-spot interviews as well as drug screenings and background checks. There will be contingent offers for qualified candidates.