PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Early Friday morning, Phenix City Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly reconstructed Phenix City Public Safety Building.

The reconstructed building, which costs $5.1 million to renovate, added additional space to the city council meeting chambers, municipal courtroom, and the 911 center. Other renovations included repainting the walls and adding new carpets.

Although the original plan was set to have construction start in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic caused significant delays.

“It was a $5.1 million project. The original plan started in 2019, and you have to remember we ran through the Covid situation, and the next thing we know, we had the backlash of not being able to get parts and materials,” said City Manager Wallace Hunter.

“So it has been a rough four years trying to get things taken care of with Covid and now with the way the market is. Everything changed on us and increased also. It prolonged it a little.”

While the pandemic halted plans for the reconstruction, the city decided to focus on other issues that are equally important, making sure city employees receive decent benefits packages and the city-wide budget.

“First and foremost, we always make sure we take care of our personnel, with their benefits package, everything else is in addition, and looking at what you would do if we had the overage as far as running the budget,” said Hunter.

Using the valuable time that would have been spent on reconstruction, the city chose to focus on improving the city in any way it could during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure the people understand and know where Phenix City is at. We’re proud here. We want to wipe out the past things; it’ll always be there but we want to make it stays in the past,” said Hunter.

“We have a lot of devoted people in this city, good citizens, and we want to showcase that.”

Fortunately for the city, the pandemic also brought advantages for the reconstruction of the public safety building; specifically obtaining funds from sales taxes collected from local businesses in the area.

“We looked at what the cost was going to be. But it’s something funny about when Covid struck. You have to understand when the government released a lot of funds, we exceeded enough in funds tax-wise to pay for the building,” stated Hunter.

With the public safety building renovations complete, the city can continue to grow and improve the living standards of locals in Phenix City.

“I’m very proud that we were able to accomplish this. A lot of times, you look at the past and look at the way people view your city and it is something to be a part of, to contribute, and to help redevelop your city for the future,” stated Hunter.

“I’ve always been that way, even when I was a young fire firefighter. When I went off to train, I wanted to make sure that people knew Phenix City had been there and that we were proud because we had so much to make up for in the past.”