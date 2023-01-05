PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the city council of the City of Phenix City will hold the annual state of the city address on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m., says a public notice. It will take place at the Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center at 3743 Moon Lake Dr. in Phenix City.

The state of the city address will be open to the public. It will also be livestreamed through YouTube. You will be able to find the livestream by going to https://phenixcityal.us.

Lowe and the council will review Phenix City’s financial statements, the status of current city projects, future city projects and other issues that affect the residents of Phenix City.