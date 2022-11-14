UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the multi-vehicle crash.

UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:15 p.m.: Russell County Coroner Sumbry released additional details relating to the wreck.

According to Coroner Sumbry, a Caucasian female who may be in her late 50s was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:50 p.m.

The accident involved three vehicles — one of which was a tractor trailer.

Stick with News 3 as we continue to keep you updated.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 431 and Alabama 165 in Phenix City has left one dead, according to Russell County Coroner Sumbry.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

A WRBL News 3 reporter says the northbound lanes of Highway 431 are completely blocked while only one lane of Highway 431 South is open.

The Phenix City Police Department and Phenix City Fire/Rescue are both present at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time. WRBL will update this article with any new developments.