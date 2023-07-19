PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Residents of Phenix City can expect to see some new establishments in the future.

Lindstrom & Company is launching a 11.6-acre development project on Highway 280 North. The project will bring Starbucks, Chipotle, Outback Steakhouse, Valvoline and Peachtree Immediate Care to the area.

The site was chosen due to its accessibility and visibility, according to Lindstrom & Company. The company notes there are still two spaces yet to be leased at the development.

“Lindstrom & Company has enjoyed working with the city on this project to bring well-known and sought-after brands to Phenix City,” says Lindstrom & Company Owner and Developer Scott

Lindstrom. “We are excited to serve this community with new retail and restaurant uses that will

also bring in an extensive amount of job opportunities and help the city continue to flourish.”

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says the local community has been asking for these establishments.

“Our desire is to bring new retail and restaurant offerings to our citizens,” says Lowe. “These are retailers that our community has been asking for and we’re excited to partner with Lindstrom & Company to help put the pieces of this development together to make it a reality. We’re thankful for Lindstrom & Company’s confidence in Phenix City and its leadership.”

Anyone interested in leasing out the last two spaces is encouraged to contact Lindstrom & Company.

There is no word on an estimated opening date at this time. WRBL will keep you updated.