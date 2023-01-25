PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials are holding the annual State of the City Address this Thursday.

On Jan. 26 at 6 p.m., Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council of the City of Phenix City will meet at the Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center for the address.

Officials will be reviewing the city’s financial statements, the status of current city projects as well as future city projects and other relevant issues.

This address is open to the public. It will also be available to stream at https://phenixcityal.us/events.