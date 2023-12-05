PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix Lumber Company on Cutrate Road has now had its business license revoked due to “fire code violations,” according to Phenix City Fire Chief Kristin Kennedy.

The revocation comes a few months after an employee was found dead on the company’s property. James Streetman, 67, was fatally injured when he got stuck in a piece of equipment at the sawmill area of the plant.

That was the second instance of employee death at the mill in a three-year span. Back in 2020, Brandon Lee Vandyke, 34, died when he became entangled in a wood chipper.

The decision was made at a City Council meeting on Tuesday morning. We’ll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.