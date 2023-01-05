PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City residents along with anyone concerned for the growth of Phenix City is invited to attend a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. It will take place at the Idle Hour Park Community Center, located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City. Attendees do not have to sign up for this event ahead of time.

“The City of Phenix City is in the process of updating their comprehensive plan, and this is the first workshop that we’re having to host the community to come out, express their viewpoints on how they want the city to grow and develop,” said Tracie Hadaway, planning director for Phenix City. “And this will deal with infrastructure, with land use, housing, economic development, natural resources.”

Phenix City’s comprehensive plan is generally updated about every 10 years, Hadaway said.

“If you can’t come to the visioning workshop, we do have a website that’s got a survey on it, now,” she said. “And we’ll keep the citizens informed of where we are in the process. And it’s fastfowardphenix.com.”