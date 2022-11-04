PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – U-Save-It Pharmacy in Phenix City has moved to a new location at 616 13th Street in what used to be a Wells Fargo Bank. It was previously located in a smaller building at 1108 13th Street. To celebrate the move, the business’s owners, its employees, East Alabama Chamber of Commerce (EACC) members and city officials met inside for speeches followed by an outdoor ribbon cutting.

Dennis Beson, CEO and President of the EACC began by introducing himself and business co-owner Robert Sharpe.

Robert said U-Save-It Pharmacy is a family-owned chain based out of Albany, Georgia. He said it has 30 locations, mostly in Georgia.

“But we have two here in Alabama, here in Phenix City and Smiths Station, as well,” he said. “We’ve branched out to North Carolina and South Carolina, as well.”

“Now, why did you choose this building to make your home?” Beson asked. “I mean, it was a bank. How does it become a pharmacy?”

Robert answered that U-Save-It Pharmacy bought its previous Phenix City location in 2012 and ended up needing more space.

“Our pharmacist and technician were back there dancing around each other trying to fill prescriptions,” he said. “It was a very compact space.”

Robert said he was driving to work one day when he saw a for sale sign for what is now the new building.

“We took a tour, and we realized this basically looks exactly like a pharmacy,” he said.

“Our normal building is 2,000 square feet with dual drive-through windows,” said business co-owner Tommy Sharpe, Robert Sharpe’s brother. “And we try to build that every time we can find a lot that will work with us. Originally, we bought that building wanting to make improvements to it to go with the standard U-Save-It. But when we saw this building available, it was a no-brainer.”

Tommy said the owners of U-Save-It Pharmacy want to have a building that patients can take pride in.

Beson asked Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe if he wanted to say anything. Lowe said good morning to everyone and acknowledged Councilmember Vickey Carter Johnson, who represents District 2 in Phenix City, saying that the new store location is in her district.

He said that seeing people shopping outside the store (there were products stacked on either side of the front walkway) reminded him of the The Andy Griffith Show. The reason he likes that show, he said, is because it features a friendly community of people who strive to get along.

“And that is so important here in Phenix City, that we do come together for a common cause where we can show how much we care for each other, which means we care for our community, because you can’t have one without the other,” he said. “And I just want to commend you all for choosing positivity Phenix City, and I’m just thrilled to hear how busy you all have been.”

Johnson said it was always “a pleasure and opportunity” to have businesses like U-Save-It Pharmacy in her community and that the business owners chose a great location. She said growth is important to Phenix City.

“So we thank you for choosing this location,” she said. “We look forward to doing business with you.”

Beson said he was very glad that U-Save-It Pharmacy joined the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce.

Soon after an ambassador of the EACC presented Robert with a goodie bag, everyone went outside for a ribbon cutting in front of the store.