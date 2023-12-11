PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — First responders are working to clear a crash in Phenix City as of late Monday afternoon.

In a photo captured by one of our WRBL News 3 reporters, an 18-wheeler is seen overturned in a median close to the intersection of Highway 280 and Phenix Drive. The crash is near Home Depot, BP gas station and Dairy Queen.

Our reporter on the scene says there’s heavy traffic coming from both the east and west as of about 4 p.m. According to The Russell County Alabama Emergency Management Agency, all south bound lanes are closed for the time being.

The public is being asked to avoid the area and to find an alternate route if possible.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown. There’s no word on how many people or vehicles are involved in the wreck at this time.

WRBL will keep you updated with more details as they become available.