PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Dec. 3, 2022, two men were gunned down in broad daylight. Today, Jan. 17, 2023, the suspected gunman made his third appearance in front of Judge Walter Gray III.

Investigators with the Phenix City Police Department took the witness stand to describe the events leading to Damon Daniels Jr., 29, being developed as a suspect, charged with capital murder, and booked into the Russell County Jail.

Details from Inside the Courtroom

Former Russell County District Attorney Kenny Davis served in his capacity as a Supernumerary D.A. Tuesday morning, filling in for District Attorney Rick Chancey during the hearing. Davis started the hearing telling Judge Gray the state has decided to seek the death penalty. Harris’ mother supports the state’s decision.

“My son, and the other people’s son are gone. They’re not coming back,” Linda Harris Echols said. “So why should he be able to breathe another breath. Justice is justice, and we want justice to be served.”

“

Investigators with the Phenix City Police Department say two witnesses saw Darren Harris be shot from the 14th Street Walking Bridge before hearing additional gunshots. Later when police released footage of a person of interest walking past a Phenix City home, witnesses say the man on the bridge was wearing the same teal pullover as the man in the video.

One investigator said when he interviewed Daniels’ mother she told him, ‘I already know why you’re here.’ Daniels mother told police she believed her son was the one walking in the video because she recognized his gait. The investigator also said Daniels’ mother said she did not raise her son this way and she’d like to apologize to the victims’ families.

The mother of Daniels’ child told investigators Daniels was at her mother’s apartment near the Phenix City Riverwalk before and after the time Burkus and Harris were gunned down in broad daylight. She said he was wearing the same teal pullover, khakis, and black Jordan’s seen in the video.

Investigators: According to Daniels

During the 12 total hours investigators spent interviewing Daniels after his arrest, he first denied being in Phenix City on Dec. 3., 2022. Later, he told investigators he was a witness to the murders and that the killer had an identical teal pullover as his own. Finally, he claimed to have taken methamphetamine the morning of which made him paranoid and quote ‘not his normal self.’

Investigators say Daniels told them he shot both Harris and Burkus in self-defense. Daniels said it looked as if Harris ‘approached him aggressively,’ and he saw Burkus reach into his pockets which is why he said he shot them. Daniels told police he would write a statement testifying to that, but never did.

Evidence from the Scene

Investigators told the court .40 caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene of the shootings.

They also shared when searching what they believed to be Daniels’ residence on Emerson Ave., they recovered the same .40 caliber ammunition in his bedroom. Autopsy reports show Burkus was shot six times, and Harris was shot eight to nine times.

No Bond Set

Judge Gray ordered Daniels continue to be held without bond. District Attorney Rick Chancey also told WRBL Judge Gray has placed a gag order on the case. Daniels was taken back to the Russell County Jail.

