PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Jesup, Ga., toddler is currently being treated for a gunshot wound sustained Friday night, according to Phenix City Police.

The 3-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound when first responders were called to a parking lot near U.S. 280 and Crawford Road.

Here’s what police say they believe happened: “The child was riding in the back seat of a vehicle where it appears at this time he gained access to a firearm and discharged it.”

The child was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, then transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with life-threatening injuries. Phenix City Police say the child was in stable condition Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.