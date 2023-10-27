PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Department of Engineering and Public Works announced that 13th Street would close starting on Nov. 1.

According to the department, the closure is due to a scheduled repair of a sanitary sewer line. Multiple lanes will be closed to eastbound traffic and the department says that the intersection of 13th Street and 7th Avenue.

At least one lane on 13th Street will be open to allow traffic through and a detour route will be in place for travelers to access 7th Avenue.

The Department expects the repair to take at least three weeks to complete depending on weather conditions. During this time, the department says motorists should expect delays and advise motorists to adjust their traveling times accordingly.