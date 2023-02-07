PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles caused a lane closure and property damage in Phenix City.

The crash at 14th Street and 14th Avenue intersection left both cars totaled. A witness says one person was taken by ambulance.

Our WRBL Reporter says one car hit a pole while another hit a nearby building, leaving the front of the structure damaged.

Phenix City police are present at the scene with two cars. There’s also two ambulances and two fire trucks.

The crash left one of the east bound lanes of 14th Street blocked off.

WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new details as they become available.