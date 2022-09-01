Above, volunteers in a second Saturday clean up event in 2021 pick up trash. Photo provided by East Alabama Chamber of Commerce.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Littering is an ongoing problem. Fortunately, some people don’t mind picking litter up. On Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Chamber of Commerce and two other organizations — Phenix City Collaborative Group and Keep Phenix City Beautiful — will be holding a litter clean up event in District 2, focusing on the Riverwalk and downtown Phenix City.

The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce is committed to beautifying Phenix City by promoting regular litter pick-up events, which usually take place on the second Saturday of each month. But this particular event will be a little different, as it will cover a wider area and be done in preparation for a the International Canoe Federation’s kayaking competition on the Chattahoochee River in early October. Dennis Beson, CEO and president of the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce, said the competition will bring in kayakers from around the world.

“One of my big initiatives has been to try to continue to beautify our region and our city, see if we can get people to be a little bit more mindful and prideful,” Beson said.

“We’re going to kind of focus on a good, big swath of District 2,” he said. “So we’re going to kind of use Dillingham as the southern boundary, and we’re going to go down probably to about 17th Avenue on 13th Street and then also South Railroad and all the way back. So we’re going to try to clean up the main streets and the main thoroughfares in light of the kayak event that’s coming at the end of the month.”

Beson said Alabama Power donates pick-up sticks and garbage bags for the clean up events.

People don’t have to be from Phenix City to volunteer for this event. To register, click here.