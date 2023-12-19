PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A previously-wanted man was arrested on Friday by the Phenix City Police Department.

At about 8:30 p.m., police arrested Tristan Dayvon Newbill, 20, who authorities say was wanted in connection with several Phenix City robberies stemming from early December.

Newbill was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Crawford Road. He’s been charged with six counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Police say they also arrested a 16-year-old on a first-degree robbery charge, and an 18-year-old on an unrelated charge.

The case has been turned over to the criminal investigations division of the department. The investigation is ongoing.