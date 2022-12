COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide.

John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Daniels was the original person of interest in the case.

