PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The woman who was found dead at the intersection of Brickyard and Fontaine Road in late October has now been identified.

According to the Phenix City Police Department, the woman was 44-year-old Jennifer Marie Anderson. Authorities say Anderson was listed as homeless by the police department.

The identification comes nearly a week after Phenix City police released a photograph of Anderson’s tattoo.

Anderson’s body was originally found on Oct. 27 at about 1:15 p.m. in a ditch near the side of the road. Police say she was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

This case is being treated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator John Young at (334) 448-2794 or the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.