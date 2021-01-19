Phoebe expected to surpass 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 19

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe will reach a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort on Jan. 19, surpassing 10,000 vaccinations. The health system had administered 9,326 shots at vaccination sites in Albany, Americus and Sylvester through Jan. 18 and is expected to provide at least 1,100 more on Jan. 19.

Phoebe is now offering a mobile registration option for southwest Georgians who want to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, only healthcare workers, first responders, those at least 65 years old and certain caregivers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

The new service allows people to handle the registration process with their smart phone in the palm of their hands. It does not replace the Phoebe COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.

“People eligible to receive the vaccine can still call 229-312-1919 and talk to a real person right here at Phoebe to schedule an appointment. The mobile option simply allows us to expand our capacity and make sure we’re filling every available vaccination appointment,” said Dianna Grant, MD, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer.

Southwest Georgians who would like to use the mobile registration option should download the Phoebe Access App from the App Store or Google Play, then click on the COVID-19 vaccination registration link to begin the mobile scheduling process.

Phoebe began administering vaccines to healthcare workers on Dec. 17, 2020 and opened community vaccination sites in Albany, Americus and Sylvester on Jan. 11, 2021 for southwest Georgians who are 65 and older.

Phoebe is also making plans to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at certain Phoebe Physicians primary care clinics and will release those details soon.

Even as the vaccination process continues, the region remains in the middle of a surge of COVID-19 cases. As of noon Jan. 19, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers: