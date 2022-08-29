COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The groundbreaking for a new elementary school was held over the weekend in Columbus. The Muscogee County School District hosted the event on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022.

The ceremony was held at 180 Northstar Drive, the home of a new school that will replace Dawson Elementary School and St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

As WRBL reported back in October 2021, the $25 million dollar project will consist of a three-story building just over 100,000 square feet that will be built on land already owned by the school district.

In attendance on Saturday were:

David F. Lewis, Superintendent of Education

Pat Hugley-Green – Board of Education Chair

Laurie McCrae – Board of Education Vice Chair

Naomi Buckner – Board of Education – District 4

Cathy Williams – Board of Education – District 7

Latanya Hamilton – Principal, St. Mary’s Elementary School

Cheryl Hampel – Principal, Dawson Elementary School

The Muscogee County School District shared these image of the ground breaking.