COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A major movie production has just landed in the Fountain City. Production trailers are lining the streets around Broadway as the crew works to shoot the film.

We haven’t confirmed exactly what they’re filming, but we did find a casting call online for a feature film titled “Cash Out” starring John Travolta that begins filming today in the city.

The casting was looking for a wide range of background actors including bank customers, party attendees, and FBI technicians.

Columbus Police said the primary affected areas include the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Broadway. The limited parking will last from June 9 to June 24, while the road closure between 11th Street and 12th Street will last from June 12-13.