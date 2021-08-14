Physical altercation in LaGrange leaves one man with several gunshot wounds, injures another

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — August 14, 2021 at 12:45 a.m., Officers from LaGrange Police Department responded to a call on 1200 New Franklin Road in reference to a person shot at Commotions.

Officers made contact with Michael Skidmore upon arrival. Skidmore was suffering from several gunshot wounds to the leg.

He advised that he had been shot in the parking lot by Jeremy Pitts.

Pitts was found in a parking lot, bleeding from the mouth and head.

The Criminal Investigations Unit responded and initiated an investigation that determined Skidmore had physically assaulted Pitts in the parking lot of the establishment.

In response to the altercation, Pitts pulled his lawfully carried firearm from its holster and discharged several rounds in fear for his life.

Skidmore was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Neither Michael Skidmore, nor Jeremy Pitts were on Parole or Probation at the time of this incident.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking that anyone with information please call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.