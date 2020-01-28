Piedmont, Boys and Girls Club take flu shots on the go

Local businesses in Columbus are partnering to help kids fight back against the flu epidemic.

With help from the Piedmont Benefit Grant, the Boys and Girls Club will be providing over 200 flu shots to members of the club. Each day this week, a Piedmont mobile unit will be parked outside one of the five club locations.

The President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, Rodney Close, says not only is this free, but it’s convenient for parents who work long hours. Alexis Jessie got her flu shot.

She says a lot of students at her school have been getting sick, but now she has nothing to worry about.

“I wanted to get the flu shot because there’s a sickness going on at our school that a lot of people are getting sick. There are 22 students, there are only 12 left now because most of them checked out. The nurse was overwhelmed. Everybody was just going to the nurse’s office,” Jessie said.

The mobile unit will be parked outside of these locations: