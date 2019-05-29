Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrates first "529 Day Baby" born with $1,529 college contribution

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrates 529 Day with a $1,529 contribution to the first baby born today in a special Path2College 529 Plan account.

Each year, May 29 serves as National College Savings Plan Day or "529 Day," when various educational and state organizations raise awareness of and educate parents about the importance of setting up a college savings plan for their children.

The first baby born today, Kenslie Patrick, received the contribution through the hospital's partnership with the state of Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan for its fourth time making a contribution.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to participate in the future education of one of our youngest patients. The goals of this program align with our mission to support the needs of children in our community and to make a difference in the lives we touch," said Cary Burcham, Chief Nursing Officer at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Every May 29, Georgia's Path2College 529 organization helps fund savings plans to give "a helping hand" to parents who may not be able to cover the cost of higher education alone, according to Path2College 529.

"State-sponsored college savings plans across the country celebrate May 29, or 5/29, and work to educate families in their respective states about the importance of saving for college and the benefits of saving in 529 plans." said Caylee Noggle, president of the Georgia Student Finance Commission, which partners with the Office of the State Treasurer to administer the Path2College 529 Plan for the state of Georgia. "If we can reach just a small number of Georgia families and inspire them to begin saving early, then we have helped create a more solid financial and educational foundation for those children."

Path2College 529 Plan also hosts a contest, called "Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes," which awards a child born in Georgia with $5,529 in a Path2College 529 Plan to "reach parents and encourage college savings early in a child's life," said Path2College 529.

For the Patrick family, in Schley County, their newborn's receipt of the contribution was helpful.

"We are very grateful for this wonderful opportunity for Kenslie's future, this gives us a great start on her college planning," said new father Cody Patrick.