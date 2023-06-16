COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council hosted a Juneteenth power hour event on Friday.

Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

According to History.com, Juneteenth when celebrates federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, to free enslaved African Americans.

In 2021, Congress and President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a national holiday. This was the first time the federal government had designated a new national holiday since approving Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

The theme for the event was “Stepping into Freedom” and featured guest speakers, spoken word performances, musical performances, dancing, food trucks, and more.

Tracy Sprouse Chair of the Piedmont Columbus Regional Diversity Equity Inclusion Council shares more details about the event.

“It was about education. But it’s also for us to understand that it is an American holiday. This is a federally enacted holiday now, and I would like everyone to know that it is worth celebrating. It is worth observing. And it is about our historical legacy, but it’s also about our progression to the future as African Americans and as America as a whole,” said Tracy Sprouse.