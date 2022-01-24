Piedmont Columbus Regional requiring medical masks for visitors

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional is no longer allowing the use of cloth mask within its facilities. Beginning Jan. 24, 2022, all visitors and patients are required to wear medical masks.

Surgical masks, KN95 or N95 masks are accepted. If a patient or visitor does not have an appropriate mask, officials said Piedmont staff will provide one.

The new medical mask requirement includes Midtown and Northside campuses, John B. Amos Cancer Center and Piedmont Physician offices.

Officials said the new rule applies across the Piedmont system to visitors, patients, and staff.

For more information about Piedmont Columbus Regional, visit piedmont.org.

