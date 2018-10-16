Piedmont Columbus Regional to host Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony

Piedmont Columbus Regional plans to host a Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony entitled “A Loss Not Forgotten” Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

The remembrance ceremony will take place at PCR Midtown Conference Center.

“This is a time to remember our babies who are no longer with us. We will have a balloon release in their honor to conclude our program,” said Jessica Roberts of PCR.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. The color for neonatal infant loss awareness is purple and the symbol is a butterfly.

To RSVP for the event contact: Latisha Walker at latisha.walker@columbusregional.com or Leah Litton at leah.litton@columbusregional.com. They are asking anyone who cannot attend to email their child’s name so they can be honored during the reading of the names.