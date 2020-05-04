Piedmont Columbus to adjust operations to match patient volumes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional released a statement confirming they will be making adjustments to staff schedules and operations resulting from changes responding to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made a significant financial impact on all health systems, including Piedmont Healthcare. As we always have done, we are adjusting our operations by reducing operating expenses and flexing staff to match patient volumes. We deeply appreciate the ongoing dedication of our team, on the frontlines and those supporting them from afar, and feel fortunate that these efforts enabled us to avoid any large-scale furloughs or layoffs at this time.”

Statement from Piedmont Columbus Regional

