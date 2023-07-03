Travis Blanton with his wife Alycia and their three children on the day of his Piedmont residency graduation. (Travis Blanton)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For one of Columbus’ newest family practice doctors, family is the backbone of his practice.

Dr. Travis Blanton, 31, was one of Piedmont Columbus Regional’s 11 Family Medicine Program graduates on Friday, June 23. The newly-minted, full-time doctor said his wife, Alycia Blanton, 34, has been instrumental to his success.

“It took somebody with a lot of patience and a lot of understanding to realize how much time I would be away from home going through medical school and residency,” said Dr. Blanton, adding Alycia has excelled in her career alongside him over the years.

Alycia is the current emergency room manager at Piedmont’s Northside clinic, but she has also been a Piedmont nursing advisor and administrator over the past five years. The two met at St. Francis when they both worked in the emergency room. This was before Dr. Blanton decided to pursue a family medicine career after rotations at Piedmont as a student at Mercer Medical School.

The Blantons share three children between the ages of 10- and “almost one.” The pair’s fourth child is on the way, Dr. Blanton noted.

According to Dr. Blanton, Columbus was home until about around age eight or nine. Over the next years, Dr. Blanton lived in different cities across the state, eventually graduating from Georgia Southern University in 2014 and Mercer Medical School in 2020 before moving back to Columbus for his residency.

“It was an easy choice to come back after graduating and things,” said Dr. Blanton, whose relatives in the area attended his June 23 graduation ceremony. The doctor reported between his wife, children and extended family members, the Blantons took up three tables at the event.

“We had a good support system here and so it was nice to have everybody there to celebrate,” said Dr. Blanton, who will continue living in Columbus post-graduation.

Dr. Blanton is the newest family medicine practitioner at Horizons Diagnostics’ Enterprise Court location.

“I’m very confident he’s going to be an excellent primary care physician, we are super lucky to have him,” said Horizons Diagnostics CEO Matt Massey.

Massey called Dr. Blanton one of his favorite physicians in the last 13 years due to his calm demeanor and “great personality.”

The CEO predicted Dr. Blanton will successfully adjust to a new workflow, where he may follow patients for 30 years or more. Massey said new doctors are often surprised at how much they come to care about patients over time.

Massey said, “When something bad happens to them or they get in a bind, not only does your medical training kick in, but the personality part kicks in too.”

Dr. Blanton explained his biggest obstacle during medical school and residency was finding the right work-life balance. These days, he added, he has learned to keep work at work and focus on his family at home.

The new family medicine doctor said his challenge post-residency will be getting acquainted with a new workplace and building a patient population, but he doesn’t find it deterring.

“I’m ready to start this journey and to establish these patients who I hopefully will have for a long time,” said Dr. Blanton. “What I’m looking forward to most is developing relationships with people in our community and giving back.”