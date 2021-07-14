Piedmont Healthcare to require vaccine for physicians, providers, and new employees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Some Piedmont Columbus Regional employees will soon be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement released to News 3, Piedmont says leaders, physicians, providers, and new employees will be required to be fully vaccinated starting September 1, 2021.

The mandate is expected to be expanded to other in the near future.

“This is in keeping with our policy of requiring proof of vaccination or titers confirming immunity to Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella for new employees and in requiring the annual flu vaccine for all current employees,” the health system said. “The rest of our Piedmont family will be required to be fully vaccinated in the near future.”

The requirement is part of a system-wide mandate at 11 hospitals throughout Georgia.