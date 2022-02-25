COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Healthcare is currently studying the community health needs of the communities it serves and inviting everyone to participate in a survey to help asses those needs.

“Piedmont exists to serve its communities and the Community Health Needs Assessment helps us to see the areas in which our resources can make a positive difference in the lives of community members who are most in need,” said Piedmont Vice President of External Affairs Thomas Worthy.

The survey is the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). It will be a measurement of the relative health or well-being of the Piedmont serviced community.

Officials said Piedmont hopes to better understand local health challenges, identify health trends, determine gaps in the current health delivery system, and craft a plan to address those gaps.

The survey, which opens March 1 and closes March 31, can be found here.