COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It couldn’t rain on this (holiday) parade! Despite the rain outside, Piedmont’s holiday celebration for former NICU babies went on as merrily as ever on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1.

It was one of the few events set to take place outdoors over the weekend which did not to cancel due to threat of thunderstorms, instead moving all events indoors. By 5 p.m. Piedmont’s conference center was filled with former NICU babies and their families. Some had been coming back for years, even as they became parents themselves.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the staff and the NICU families,” said Nancy Williams, Piedmont Columbus Regional’s director of volunteer services and community outreach. According to Williams, this holiday event has been happening annually for more than 30 years.

Although some things have changed since then – the event no longer features red Christmas punch, removed from the menu due to use of red dye 40 – the holiday spirit remained ever-present.

Scott Ressmeyer was at the event serving up free hot chocolate to guests. (Olivia Yepez)

Piedmont’s conference center halls were decked with holiday decor. (Olivia Yepez)

Staff dressed up as elves and reindeer greeted former NICU babies and their families. (Olivia Yepez)

The event served fruit-infused water, a kid-friendly and healthy alternative to red punch, which is no longer served at the annual event. (Olivia Yepez)

Scott Ressmeyer, owner of Country’s Barbecue, was also there serving up free hot chocolate in a red Santa hat. He was feeling the Christmas magic.

“Just to be with the kids and see the kids that … went through the NICU here and be able to celebrate a Christmas with them it’s just kinda special and it touches your heart,” said Ressmeyer.

Earlier this year, Ressmeyer, also the founder of the Miracle Riders, took a cross-country motorcycle road trip to raise over $212,000 for Columbus State University’s mother-baby simulation lab. In 2021, the Miracle Riders raised $225,000 for CSU’s pediatric training lab.

As rain continued outside, the Piedmont staff dressed as elves welcomed an ongoing stream of former NICU babies into the venue. Guests enjoyed games, cookies and fruit-infused water, Piedmont’s replacement for the no-longer used punch. Williams added the hospital also kept in mind common allergies, ensuring cookies would be free of nuts.

The event wrapped up with a symbolic tree-lighting ceremony done from the safety of the hospital interior.