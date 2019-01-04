Pitbulls involved in brutal Talbot County attack to be put down

Back in late November Nellie Rallat was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she says she was attacked by her neighbor’s pitbulls.

“My winter coat had a big collar on it and it had a hood, so it gave me a lot of bulk here so he went for my throat here but he couldn’t grab it. Since he couldn’t get to my throat he started on my scalp,” Rallat said.

Rallat was transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus where she was treated for a broken wrist and minor face reconstruction she was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital where she spent a month going through countless surgeries. Rallat says doctors say she will be having surgeries for at least a year.

“I don’t have any more ears anymore. That’s the one thing that upsets me the most. I don’t have any ears. I got no place to put my glasses,” Rallat said.

The citations were for not having vaccination tags, proper restraints, and failure to have the right pins for the dogs. Evans initially told the judge that the male dog involved in the attack was considered vicious and as the hearing progressed she gave up consent to both dogs and stated that they can both be euthanized.

“I’m giving you permission to put them to sleep, but I don’t want people to say they were just vicious because nobody knows the story of what happened but Nellie and those dogs,” Evans said.

The courts decided to merge the dog leash violation with the restraint violation, so Evans was cited with four citations and ordered to pay $400. $100 for each charge.

The Talbot County sheriff’s department tells News 3 that after their investigation they cannot criminally charge Evans.

Evans’ dogs were not considered vicious before the attack, so there is no evidence to support

any further investigation.

