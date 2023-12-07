COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Although the holidays are often known as “the most wonderful time of year,” this season can also be difficult for many in the community. Veterans, many of whom have lost friends or family, may find the holidays especially difficult. The impact is compounded if they are also struggling with homelessness.

Through its “12 Days of Restoring Homeless Veterans” campaign, local nonprofit The Plummer Home wants to raise awareness of its program and offer support for homeless veterans in the community, especially as the holidays get closer.

“It’s a tough time for [veterans],” said Plummer Home Board Member Kevin Loncher, an Army veteran himself.

He explained many may struggle this time of year having lost friends, family and a sense of purpose in their lives after leaving service.

“Nobody wants to be alone during the holidays,” Loncher said. “And it’s nice that they have each other here because that’s certainly better than being somewhere where they feel isolated.”

Since it opened 13 years ago, The Plummer Home has helped 550 homeless veterans in the Columbus community. According to Loncher, without the community support, housing and resources provided by The Plummer Home, “a lot of those guys wouldn’t be here anymore.”

According to a 2023 report by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2021 there was an average of 17.5 veteran suicides per day, compared to an average of 109.6 non-veteran suicides. Between 2001 and 2001, the average daily rate of suicide amongst U.S. adults rose from 81.0 to 127.2, with the highest rate in 2018 with a daily average of 127.4 per day.

The Plummer Home recently restored a Jeep which now sits proudly in the driveway outside. (Olivia Yepez)

Plummer Home board members pose by the restored Jeep alongside program member Bryant Wall (second from right). (Olivia Yepez)

Inside the house, walls have been stripped in preparation for a new paint job. (Olivia Yepez)

Screening for mental health is one of the first things The Plummer Home considers when intaking new veterans, said Plummer Home Board Member and Columbus Fire and EMS Chief John Shull. As an Army and Navy veteran, Shull understands leaving the service can cause many to feel a void in their lives as daily responsibilities shift.

The “12 Days of Restoring Homeless Veterans” campaign showcases how The Plummer Home helps local homeless veterans fill that void and successfully rejoin the community.

It includes an interview process and personalized plan, job training, legal assistance, outreach opportunities and more, all in alignment with the eight-point Veteran Creed.

“Coming to The Plummer Home allowed me to save lives, allowed me to save some money,” said Bryant Wall, a veteran currently staying at The Plummer Home.

Wall is in the final stages of his action plan at The Plummer Home and now regularly attends Georgia Military College courses with the intention of becoming a psychologist or sociologist. He hopes to give back to the community by using his education to help other veterans in need.

According to Loncher, The Plummer Home is always in need of community assistance. It is always accepting shelf-stable food donations, monetary donations and other volunteered help. Current projects underway include a large-scale home restoration, tree removal and other initiatives to maintain the quality of service The Plummer Home can provide local veterans with.

For more information about The Plummer Home, visit its website.

If someone is facing a mental health crisis, 988 is the national Suicide Prevention Hotline and is open 24 hours a day in multiple languages.