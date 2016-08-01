Pokémon GO could clash with Muscogee County classroom instruction

COLUMBUS, Ga. – With one week to go until Muscogee County Schools are back in session, the popular Pokemon GO game could cause new distractions in the classroom this year.

The game that took over many kids’ and adults’ summer could clash with classroom instruction when school starts August 8. Communications Director for the Muscogee County School District Valerie Fuller says students are allowed to bring their own electronic devices to school. However, they can only engage in instructional use of those devices. Any actions deemed as “improper use” may result in disciplinary action, according to the school district’s policy handbook: Codebook_FY_17.

It’s hard to believe Pokemon GO would lose its popularity soon. About 5,000 people download the app every minute. Several kids and teens around Columbus walk around to catch ’em all. But when it comes to school, Fuller says students, as well parents and teachers, bear the responsibility of discouraging disruptions on technology throughout the day.

“If you’re going to purchase a cell phone or electronic device for your child, be accountable and know what sites they’re going to, what they’re using their phones for, who they’re speaking to throughout the day, and what conversations are they having,” Fuller advised. “And that includes games.”

Fuller adds that the school district does not expect Pokemon GO to specifically cause a lot of problems this school year. Improper use of technology applies during school hours. However, students may make calls and use cell phones before and after school.