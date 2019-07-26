Police: 1 teen, 1 child shot in Birmingham neighborhood drive-by

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old Thursday night.

According to authorities, the children were shot in a drive-by. Both children were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on Burgundy Road in Birmingham.

BPD says they believe two groups of teens had an altercation earlier in the day before the drive-by occurred around 8:30 p.m. resulting in the two victims being shot.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Authorities are still working to gather information.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as developments unfold.