 

Police: 2 suspects face murder charges, 1 faces attempted murder in two Christmas shootings

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Three people face charges in two Christmas shootings that Phenix City police say were connected. 

Investigators charged both Hernadis Harmon, 30 and Amber Long, 25, with shooting Vincent Deloney, 31. Police say Deloney died after being shot in the 900 block of 15th Place in Phenix City on December 25. 

Police announced the arrest of a third suspect on an attempted murder charge.  They say Jonathan Toombs, 27, shot murder suspect Harmon at the same time of the murder. 

Harmon had to be hospitalized.  He was arrested upon his release from the hospital on January 9. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any info, please call Phenix City Police department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2819. 

