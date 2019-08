After the August 1 murder of 21-year-old Jaylin Williams, Columbus Police Department officers charged Christian Patrick, 21, and Gerald Reed, 22, with the murder.

Now, CPD has a third suspect in custody, Anna Stecenko, 21. Stecenko was taken into custody for Murder and Tampering with Evidence. Her preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court will be on August 31 at 9:00 a.m.

Previously, Patrick turned himself in on a murder warrant on August 27, and Reed was charged and booked on August 13.