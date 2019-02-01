Police apprehend four T-Mobile robbery suspects, looking for a fifth

Columbus police have four Metro Atlanta area suspects in custody and looking for a fifth person in connection with the robbery of a T-Mobile Store, located on Veterans Parkway.

The armed robbery took place Wednesday just before 7 p.m. inside the store at 6770 Veterans Parkway.

The person police are still looking for has been described as possibly a male dressed as a female, according to a news release. The suspect may be in the Atlanta area.

The suspects entered the store and took by force an undetermined number of cell phones. They fled the scene in a 2014 Red Nissan Juke. That information was relayed to law enforcement and the vehicle was spotting on I-185 north near exit 25.

“The suspect vehicle suffered disabling damage due to the driver observing police and attempting to avoid them,” the news release stated. “Once the vehicle was damaged and no longer drivable, all five suspects fled on foot from the vehicle and hid in various locations throughout the nearby woods until four out of the five suspects were taken into custody by law enforcement personnel from Harris County.”

The Columbus police Robbery/ Assault Division is conducting the investigation. If you have any information on the fifth suspect, you are asked to call, Detective Gibson at 706-225-4329.